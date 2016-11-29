Nigeria: Reps Query Nigcomsat Over U.S.$500 Million Contracts

Lagos — The House of Representatives yesterday said the management of Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), violated the Public Procurement Act in awarding insurance contracts worth over $500 million.

The House, therefore, invited the former Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Alhaji Ahmed Rufai and all former directors of finance to appear before it on Monday.

The Ad-hoc Committee probing insurance companies' pay out to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), made the allegation when the Managing Director of NIGCOMSAT, Mrs. Bimbo Alale appeared before its members.

Chairman of the ad-hoc committee, Rep. Adekunle Akinlade, said the contracts were not advertised as prescribed by the public procurement act.

According to Akinlade, the contracts were awarded to unlicensed insurance brokers.

In her defense, Alale said until 2016, NIGCOMSAT selected insurance companies based on a list provided by the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM), and also relied on approval from the Presidency.

She said she was unaware that the firms were unlicensed but explained that most indigenous firms refused to give cover due to the high risk involved in insuring a satellite.

A member of the committee, Rep. Onyewife Gabriel cited sections 34, 35 and 37 of the Insurance Act, which prohibits the engagement of unlicensed companies and the penalties for contravening the Act.

"The penalty for violating the Act compels you to pay back all the money paid to that unlicensed company and you risk a two year jail term if you are convicted with no option of fine."

Also, Rep Prestige Ossy said "if you did not advertise the jobs, it means you brought in people of your choice with your own interest thereby short-changing the government."

Alale, who is expected to appear before members of the ad-hoc committee on Monday, is to provide all documents covering every transaction from 2013 to date.

The breakdown of the $500 million showed that in 2013, NIGCOMSAT expended $188,883,845 million, $168,135,252 million in 2014 and $143,775,084 million in 2015 on insurance without advertising the jobs.

The grand total is $500,794,181 million.

