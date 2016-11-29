28 November 2016

Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland: Swazi DPP Calls Asians 'Terrorists'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Swaziland's Director of Public Prosecutions Nkosinathi Maseko has said, 'most nationals of Asian origin were associated with terrorist activities'.

The Observer on Saturday (26 November 2016) reported he told this to a parliamentary select committee set up to investigate what the newspaper called an 'influx of illegal immigrants' into the kingdom.

The newspaper reported Maseko had said, 'it was public information that most nationals of Asian origin were associated with terrorist activities; and their continued entry illegally put the country and its citizens at high risk of being a nucleus for terrorist activities.'

Maseko and the Observer gave no evidence to support this.

The newspaper reported, 'Maseko said it was possible that even the huge sums of money being invested in the country by those who paraded as businessmen were proceeds of illicit activities.'

The Observer added Maseko told the committee, 'The country is under siege, and it is very scary.'

It added, 'His greatest fear is that these people are multiplying in great numbers.'

Swaziland

Swaziland's 'Black Wednesday'

Students at the University of Swaziland did not this year mark the anniversary of the campus invasion by armed soldiers… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Swazi Media Commentary. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.