Swaziland's Director of Public Prosecutions Nkosinathi Maseko has said, 'most nationals of Asian origin were associated with terrorist activities'.

The Observer on Saturday (26 November 2016) reported he told this to a parliamentary select committee set up to investigate what the newspaper called an 'influx of illegal immigrants' into the kingdom.

The newspaper reported Maseko had said, 'it was public information that most nationals of Asian origin were associated with terrorist activities; and their continued entry illegally put the country and its citizens at high risk of being a nucleus for terrorist activities.'

Maseko and the Observer gave no evidence to support this.

The newspaper reported, 'Maseko said it was possible that even the huge sums of money being invested in the country by those who paraded as businessmen were proceeds of illicit activities.'

The Observer added Maseko told the committee, 'The country is under siege, and it is very scary.'

It added, 'His greatest fear is that these people are multiplying in great numbers.'