Sudan: Minister of Information Says the Government Is Keen to Cooperate With Morocco in All Fields

Khartoum — The Minister of Information, Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman, has underscored the government commitment to ease procedures for commercial cooperation between Sudan and Morocco.

Addressing a delegation of Moroccan businessmen in Corinthia Hotel in KhartoumTuesday the Minister said that Sudan encourages the Moroccan investments in the pharmaceutical field, disclosing that Sudan btains a large market of medicines and working to develop the pharmaceutical industries.

He explained that the Moroccan delegation came to Sudan to know types and prices of medicines in Sudan, calling on Sudanese companies to consolidate ties with Moroccan companies and industries.

Health Minister and Acting Wali of Khartoum State, Prof. Mamoun Humaida said Sudan has great quantities of medicines and has sale channels with Eritrea, Ethiopia and South Sudan, noting to encouragement of national industries with purpose of making use of other experiences as well as opening markets in the African countries.

Ambassador of Morocco to Sudan, Mohamed Ma-al-Aynain called for fostering relations between the two countries , referring to 30 deals which were signed between Sudan and Morocco.

Head of Moroccan businessmen delegation, Dr Abdalla Abu-Ridhwan said that the delegation held joint meetings with Sudanese industries and businessmen with aim to cement joint cooperation.