Sudan: Minister of Information - Government Keen On Cooperation With Morocco in All Fields

Khartoum — The Minister for Information, Dr Ahmed Bilal Osman, has underlined the commitment of the government of the Sudan to cooperate with Morocco in all fields, particularly the trade areas between the two nations.

The Minister who was addressing the opening meeting of the Moroccan businessmen corner- the Pharmaceutical and Drugs Sector- which kicked off in Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum, that Sudan encourage all Moroccan investment in the country and particularly investment in the drug and pharmaceutical industries.

The Minister underlined that Sudan is a huge market for such industry though its internal industries secure about 46% of the local needs in drugs and medicinal supplies. He commended Morocco which he said has the know-how and abide by the international standards and qualities.

Professor Mamoon Humaida, the Minister for Health in Khartoum state, has meanwhile said Sudan consumes huge quantities of medicines and that it is at the same time an outlet for other countries such as Eritrea, Ethiopia and souths Sudan.

He said Khartoum itself hosts a third of the population of the country. He said in Khartoum alone there are some 265 sale outlets for serving the rotational drug while at the same time there are 1980 privately owned pharmacies in Khartoum state. He said Khartoum state receives over 60% of the patients seeking treatment from the different regions of the country.

The Chamber of Commerce has meanwhile stressed readiness to provide every possible assistance for encouraging investment and cooperation between the two countries.

Salah Ali Ahmed, the Secretary General of the Chamber called for further cementing cooperation between the two countries who are inlet to other African countries. The ambassador of Morocco to the Sudan Mohammed Maa al Ainain pointed out that Sudan and morocco have actually signed over thirty agreements that should be reinvigorated. He further reviewed the pharmaceutical industries in his country, with huge potential of exporting to other countries particularly that it exports between 10 to 15% of the drugs to African countries and other European states.