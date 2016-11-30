Africa: Idriss Deby, Chad, Tanzania and AU

editorial

On Saturday, January 30, 2016, the African Union (AU) heads of state elected Chadian President Idriss Deby new union's Chair to replace the outgoing Chair, President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe.

In his acceptance speech, highlighted the major programmes to be undertaken during his mandate. He was immediately tasked with the responsibility of, among other important duties, ensuring the implementation by AU Member States of the theme 2016: African Year of Human Rights with a particular focus on the Rights of Women and the Ten Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063.

President Deby will further mobilise the continent to implement the AU Agenda 2063 with the view to place Africa as a key player in the world arena. It is a tall order but one whose agenda could be pushed forward given the goodwill and support of all member states.

His arrival in Dar es Salaam on Sunday for a two-day's working visit must probably had something to do with AU business, most especially Agenda 2063. Although the contents of the talks were not immediately disclosed, the political school of thought could be supported in concluding that they had all the ingredients for a more unified Africa.

These are changing times in the world arena and Africa needs to assume and assert its role in the global scenario in which rapid economic development is the name of the game. African countries need to act in unison and with one strong voice to achieve this.

For the uninitiated in Africa's contemporary political history, Chad, officially the Republic of Chad or Jumh?r?yat Tsh?d in Arabic and Republique du Tchad in French is a landlocked country in northern Central Africa.

It is bordered by Libya to the north, Sudan to the east, the Central African Republic to the south, Cameroon and Nigeria to the southwest and Niger to the west. It is the fifth largest country in Africa in terms of area. It attained its independence in August 11, 1960.

Both Tanzania and Chad share a number of things in common, embedded in their membership to the AU, both being among the first members of the continental body, joining on May 25, 1963.

It is evident from the Chadian leader and AU Chair's visit that Africa want to have a stronger voice and wider share of the global platform. God Bless Africa.