24 November 2016

Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles: Missing Swiss Hiker Dead, Search Team Discovers - Police

By Sharon Uranie

La Digue — A Swiss national reported missing in Seychelles was found dead in a ravine by a search team, the police said on Wednesday.

Hans Scereiber, 59, was reported missing on Tuesday after he failed to return from a hike, a police statement said. He is reported to have gone hiking in an area known as Omorne Mountain, at Belle Vue on La Digue, the third-most populated island of Seychelles.

"A search and rescue operation was conducted into the night but he could not be found. Due to poor visibility, the operation was postponed to continue at first light this morning," reads the statement.

"At 10:45 a.m., the visitor was found motionless in a ravine in the vicinity of Ros Baie, La Digue," the statement adds.

The man was transported to the Logan Hospital on La Digue where he was confirmed dead.

The police is investigating the incident and awaits autopsy results to determine his exact cause of death.

The police confirmed to SNA that Scereiber was reported missing by his wife.

The Swiss couple were holidaying on La Digue island. They arrived in Seychelles on November 21 and were due to leave on November 25.

