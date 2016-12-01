Mozambique to Supply Electricity to Lesotho

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly-owned electricity company, EDM, and the Lesotho Electricity Company (LEC), signed a memorandum in Maputo on Tuesday, under which EDM will sell electricity to Lesotho as from January.

EDM chairperson Mateus Magala and the general manager of LEC, Tankiso Motsoika, signed the agreement, under which EDM will provide LEC with 90 megawatts as from 1 January. EDM should earn about 12 million US dollars a year from this sale.

Magala told reporters after the signing that the most important aspect was not the money “but the cooperation and partnership with our brothers in Lesotho. More than just selling power, we are cultivating the level of trust between two neighbouring countries.We are looking for sustainable solutions so that we can bring energy to economies, because without energy there is no development”.

For his part, Motsoika said “It's a fair agreement. We are pleased and we shall continue to cooperate with Mozambique”. The two countries have been cooperating in the field of energy since 2008, “and we've never had any problem”, he added. “All the contracts with EDM have been implemented successfully, since Mozambique knows how to do business”

Magala promised that EDM will continue to work with Lesotho, supplying this mountainous country with good quality, cheap electrical power.

Although EDM buys the bulk of the power for its own grid from HCB, the company that operates the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi, it has generating capacity of its own, notably from gas fired power stations in the south of the country.

EDM's director of market operations, Aderito de Sousa, assured AIM that EDM will have enough power to honour the agreement with LEC.

EDM has also been selling power to Botswana, Swaziland and Namibia via the Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP), which links southern African electricity companies.