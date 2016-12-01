Africa: Call to Continue Supporting Sahrawi Cause, Strengthen Ties Between Algeria, African Countries

The participants in the international seminar on "Algeria's contribution to the liberation of Africa" called Wednesday, in Algiers, to continue supporting the Sahrawi cause and strengthen the ties between Algeria and African countries to implement the African policy's principles.

The participants in this seminar, which wrapped up Wednesday, adopted a series of recommendations aimed at continuing support to the Sahrawi cause and the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU).

The participants in this meeting, organized under the high patronage of President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika in collaboration with Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Mujahedeen (War Veterans), stressed on Algeria's constant concern to preserve the unity, independence and development of the African continent.

They recommended the creation of a centre of studies and researches on the national liberation movements in Africa and the establishment of a partnership between official research's institutions and bodies in Africa in charge of historical studies, archives, preservation of the common collective memory.

The distinguished national and African figures and academics participating in this seminar recommended the creation of a fund of support to the historical scientific research as well as the institution of the Prize of the best research on the African liberation movements.

The participants insisted on the creation of a data bank on the national liberation movements and the introduction of the theme of African people's common collective memory in AU's agenda.