Kenya: I Was Not Paid Overseas Allowances, Says Thomas Longosiwa

Kenyan long distance runner Thomas Longosiwa has trashed a report by the 2016 Rio Olympic Games Probe Committee that he received overseas allowances despite not travelling for the Games.

Longosiwa, who narrated his ordeal and frustrations after he was axed from Team Kenya at the last minute, said he never received the Sh761,833 in allowances.

"I want to challenge them to produce bank documents where they either deposited money into my account or wrote me a cheque," said Longosiwa, the 2012 London Olympics 5,000m bronze medallist.

"The Probe Committee should just have summoned me to give my side of the story instead of coming up with things they can't substantiate," said Longosiwa adding that the only cash he received was Sh60,000 in local training allowances.

"I highly suspect that someone could have pocketed that cash to tarnish my name and I am utterly shocked by these allegations," said Longosiwa.

He added that Team Kenya management assured him he was going until the last minute when the team left for the Games in Rio de Janeiro.

"They told me I was on the travelling list only for them to go silent," Longosiwa said. "I feel so bad since I had cancelled all my races just to concentrate on preparations for Rio."

Longosiwa was among four people the Probe Committee report reveals received allowances despite not travelling to Rio for the Games. Others are Boniface Mweresa, Kiprono Koske and Maurine Mutuku.

However, the report indicates that Mutuku, who didn't travel after she fell sick, returned Sh960,00 in allowances that she had been given.

Team Kenya spend Sh150,792,244 in overseas allowances where each of the 87 athletes received Sh761,833 totalling a payment of Sh64,755,847 to the team.

The eight team managers received Sh914,200 each while the 26 coaches got Sh914,200 apiece.

The 16 medical staff received Sh914,200 each while seven administrative staff got Sh1,127,513 each.

The 15 Central Management and two Treasury staff got Sh1,066,566 each.