Liberia: Ellen Pledges Support to New Guinea Bissau Prime Minister

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has received in audience and welcomed the appointment of Prime Minister, Mr. Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau in furtherance of resolving the political issues that have paralyzed the West African nation.

President Jose Mario Vaz recently made the appointment following the dissolution of the government.

President Sirleaf pledged her support when she received Prime Minister Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo, at her Foreign Ministry Office in Monrovia on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.

She used the occasion to reassure Prime Minister Embalo of her commitment to the national reconciliation and development effort of Guinea Bissau.

"We have been waiting for this appointment and now that it has been made, I told the President he can depend on me as the current Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority for the necessary support aimed at promoting the development of his country".

She then congratulated Prime Minister Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo for his preferment and encouraged him to serve his people as well as continue on the path of peace and reconciliation.

Responding, Prime Minister Embalo commended President Sirleaf for her leadership role played and lauded her efforts in supporting peace and reconciliation in Guinea Bissau. He promised to continue to hold consultations and will count on the advice of President Sirleaf in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

It can be recalled that on the margins of the Maritime Security Summit held in Lome, Togo on 15th October this year, the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government tasked the Chairperson of the a Authority, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to, as matter of urgency, follow-up with the stakeholders in the Guinea-Bissau imbroglio on the implementation of the Conakry Agreement signed on 14th October - this year.

The talks were attended by Foreign Minister, Madam Marjon V. Kamara.