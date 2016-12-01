30 November 2016

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ellen Pledges Support to New Guinea Bissau Prime Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has received in audience and welcomed the appointment of Prime Minister, Mr. Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau in furtherance of resolving the political issues that have paralyzed the West African nation.

President Jose Mario Vaz recently made the appointment following the dissolution of the government.

President Sirleaf pledged her support when she received Prime Minister Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo, at her Foreign Ministry Office in Monrovia on Tuesday, November 29, 2016.

She used the occasion to reassure Prime Minister Embalo of her commitment to the national reconciliation and development effort of Guinea Bissau.

"We have been waiting for this appointment and now that it has been made, I told the President he can depend on me as the current Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority for the necessary support aimed at promoting the development of his country".

She then congratulated Prime Minister Umaro El Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo for his preferment and encouraged him to serve his people as well as continue on the path of peace and reconciliation.

Responding, Prime Minister Embalo commended President Sirleaf for her leadership role played and lauded her efforts in supporting peace and reconciliation in Guinea Bissau. He promised to continue to hold consultations and will count on the advice of President Sirleaf in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities.

It can be recalled that on the margins of the Maritime Security Summit held in Lome, Togo on 15th October this year, the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government tasked the Chairperson of the a Authority, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to, as matter of urgency, follow-up with the stakeholders in the Guinea-Bissau imbroglio on the implementation of the Conakry Agreement signed on 14th October - this year.

The talks were attended by Foreign Minister, Madam Marjon V. Kamara.

Liberia

Currency Drop Squeezes Christmas Spending

The sudden increase of the exchange rate between the U.S. and Liberian dollars is heralding hardship for many Liberians… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.