2 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Tunisian Test for Kickboxing Black Pearl Apolot

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — Going by yesterday's weigh-in, crafty opponents seem to await Patricia "Black Pearl" Apolot and Alex Matsiko when the pair takes to the ring this evening in the highly anticipated "Reign of Giants" fight night at the Lugogo MTN Arena.

Often, tales of mind games are told by Ugandan fighters when they travel for foreign engagements.

At HTB Hotel yesterday, the Tunisians repeated the trick as they kept organisers and the Ugandan fighters waiting for two hours before making an appearance at the weigh-in.

When they finally did, the Hima Cement and Pemba Sports sponsored Apolot who is also the World Kickboxing Federation-International lightweight title holder weighed 60kg.

The two will tussle it out for the for the World Kickboxing Federation- Africa lightweight title on a night dubbed "Reign of Giants" by organisers Ampropen.

"There is no way I'm going to accept losing before my very own fans and family," Apolot whose record stands at 12-1, 5KO vowed.

The other main bouts will feature Alex Matsiko against United Arab Emirates' Khalil Dermech while Shakey Mubiru was by press time still expected to fight Ben Anes Montassar.

The Tunisian was expected in the country late last evening after missing the afternoon weigh-in ceremony.

Uganda

Govt, Opposition Clash Over Democratic Party's Nsubuga Legacy

Opposition politicians on Wednesday hit at President Yoweri Museveni as they bid farewell to Democratic Party (DP)… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.