Uganda: Tunisian Test for Kickboxing Black Pearl Apolot

Kampala — Going by yesterday's weigh-in, crafty opponents seem to await Patricia "Black Pearl" Apolot and Alex Matsiko when the pair takes to the ring this evening in the highly anticipated "Reign of Giants" fight night at the Lugogo MTN Arena.

Often, tales of mind games are told by Ugandan fighters when they travel for foreign engagements.

At HTB Hotel yesterday, the Tunisians repeated the trick as they kept organisers and the Ugandan fighters waiting for two hours before making an appearance at the weigh-in.

When they finally did, the Hima Cement and Pemba Sports sponsored Apolot who is also the World Kickboxing Federation-International lightweight title holder weighed 60kg.

The two will tussle it out for the for the World Kickboxing Federation- Africa lightweight title on a night dubbed "Reign of Giants" by organisers Ampropen.

"There is no way I'm going to accept losing before my very own fans and family," Apolot whose record stands at 12-1, 5KO vowed.

The other main bouts will feature Alex Matsiko against United Arab Emirates' Khalil Dermech while Shakey Mubiru was by press time still expected to fight Ben Anes Montassar.

The Tunisian was expected in the country late last evening after missing the afternoon weigh-in ceremony.