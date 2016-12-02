2 December 2016

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Djibouti: China's Facilities in Djibouti Not for Military Expansion - Spokesperson

Beijing — China's support facility project in the east African nation Djibouti is not military expansion, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Defense said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Yang Yujun said at a regular press conference that the facilities being built in Djibouti will be mainly used to support Chinese armed forces carrying out escorts, humanitarian rescue and other tasks in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia.

The project is progressing smoothly, according to Yang.

"China's overseas support facilities are aimed at better helping it fulfill its international responsibilities and obligations, as well as protecting China's legitimate rights," Yang said.

"They are not aimed at military expansion," the spokesperson said.

