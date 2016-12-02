Nigeria: HM the King Receives Official Ceremonial Welcome in Abuja

Abuja — President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Muhammadu Buhari, gave HM King Mohammed VI, on Friday at the presidential palace in Abuja, an official ceremonial welcome.

At its arrival at the palace, the royal procession was escorted by a presidential guard orchestra, a tradition to honor distinguished guests of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The sovereign was then welcomed by president Muhammadu Buhari.

The two leaders headed for the VIP stand to salute the national flags while the anthems of the two countries were playing. A 21-gun salute was fired to welcome HM the King.

The sovereign reviewed a detachment of the honor guard before returning to the VIP stand to salute the Moroccan anthem.

HM King Mohammed VI, who is accompanied during this visit by HH Prince Moulay Ismail, was afterwards greeted by governor of the state of Jigawa Abubakar Badaru, minister of energy, civil engineering and housing Babatunde Raji Fashola, minister of trade, industry and development Okechukwu Enelamah, minister of justice Abubakar Malami, and foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

The sovereign was also greeted by the federal capital's territory minister Muhammad Musa Bello, agriculture minister Audu Ogbeh, environment minister Amina Mohammed, interior minister Abdulrahman Dambazau, as well as Nigerian high-ranking civil and military figures.

The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was greeted by members of the official delegation accompanying HM the King and composed of the sovereign's advisors Fouad Ali El Himma and Yassir Znagui, foreign minister Salaheddine Mezouar and minister of endowments and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq.

The official delegation also includes economy and finance minister Mohamed Boussaid, agriculture and fisheries minister Aziz Akhannouch, minister delegate for foreign affairs Nasser Bourita and several military and civil figures.

Following the ceremony, HM the King and the Nigerian president posed for a souvenir photo.

HM King Mohammed VI arrived on Thursday in Abuja for an official visit to Nigeria, third leg of a royal tour that took the sovereign to Ethiopia and Madagascar.