President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja met with King Mohammed VI of Morocco, who arrived Nigeria on Thursday, for a 3-day official visit to Nigeria.

The visiting monarch inspected a guard of honour mounted by men of the Guards Brigade.

The Guards Brigade also honoured the visiting King with 21-gun salute.

After the inspection of the guard of honour, Mr. Buhari and Mohammed met behind closed doors, before leaving the Presidential Villa for National Mosque to perform the 2-raka'at Juma'at Prayer.

King Mohammed, who is leading a 300-man delegation, is visiting Nigeria for the first time since he ascended the throne in July 23, 1999.

The meeting between Buhari and King Mohammed, continued after the Juma'at prayer.

The meeting focused on bilateral trade and economic relations.

Laoye Jaiyeola, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), said that public and private sectors of both countries would collaborate to leverage on opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

Jaiyeola spoke at the Nigeria-Morocco Business Meeting, with the theme: "Business Climate and Investment Opportunities."

According to him, improved business relations between Nigeria and Morocco would create mutual benefits, connect the continent's markets and enhance competitiveness.

Speaking with State House correspondents, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema said that Nigerian and Morocco would sign agreements on trades, oil and other sectors.

On what Nigeria stands to gain from the Morocco King's visit, he said: "Hopefully in the short and medium terms it could run into billions. We are looking at a trans-Africa gas pipeline that is going to run along the coast of West Africa from Nigeria to Morocco giving us the potential to supply gas to Europe directly.

We are talking billions of dollars there.

"And also production of fertilizer, Morocco is a big ... So establishing production plant here to produce fertilizer and supply to West Africa sub region is also going to run into billions of dollars.

"The potential is enormous. The visit is very important, it is a win-win visit, win for Morocco and win for Nigeria."