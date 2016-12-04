Nigeria, Morocco to Build Gas Pipeline Link

Nigeria and Morocco are set to jointly promote a gas pipeline that will connect the two countries and some other African countries.

This was one of the agreement reached during the three-day visit of Moroccan King President Mohammed VI.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Geoffrey Onyema, said the gas pipeline project would also accelerate energy and electrification projects across the affected member countries.

He said, "It is a great honour and privilege to read for you a communique which outlines the strategic visions that we both have for our two countries.

"On the occasion of the visit of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to Nigeria, and following the discussion with President Muhammadu Buhari in Marrackeck, on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties (COP-22), and also in Abuja , the Kingdom of Morocco and the Federal Republic of Nigeria decided to study and take concrete steps toward the promotion of a regional gas pipeline project that will connect Nigeria's gas resources, those of several West African countries and Morocco."

According to him,the pipeline project would be designed with the participation of all stakeholders.

He further said that Nigeria and Kingdom of Morocco also agreed to develop integrated industrial clusters in the sub-region in sectors such as manufacturing, Agro-business and fertilizers to attract foreign capital and improve export competitiveness.