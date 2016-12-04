4 December 2016

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Pledges to Implement Rio Probe Report

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta will receive the Rio Olympics probe report this week, and has already pledged that he will implement all its recommendations.

The report unravels what appears to have been an elaborate scheme between National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) and officials in the sports ministry to loot the Sh590 million budgeted for the Games.

The officials are accused of the misappropriation of over Sh88 million meant for Team Kenya during the for Rio 2016 games.

"This report hasn't yet been handed over to the President. We look forward to it being handed over this week so that the necessary actions that require to be taken can be implemented so that we can put this episode way behind us," State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu told journalists at a briefing Sunday.

It is understood that the report also want NOCK officials to account for some Sh126 million they receive annually from American sports apparel manufacturer, Nike after the firm submitted their contract with the national Olympics body.

