4 December 2016

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari to Attend Security Summit in Dakar

By Tobi Soniyi

President Muhammadu Buhari will attend the Third Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa in Dakar, Senegal, from December 5-6, 2016.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, ‎Mr Femi Adesina, said the forum, convened by President Macky Sall of Senegal with support from the African Union to discuss security-related challenges on the continent, would be attended by African leaders and representatives of regional and international organisations.

Adesina said Buhari would participate in the Panel of Heads of State on Tuesday, December 6.

The statement said ‎that having identified improved security in Nigeria as a priority for development, Buhari shared the vision of the forum in finding lasting solutions to security challenges on the continent, notably terrorism and violent extremism, piracy, drugs, child and human trafficking.

"In Dakar, the Nigerian leader will use the occasion of his participation in the Forum to continue his active engagement with political authorities on the need for enhanced security cooperation in the region," the statement added.

The theme of the two-day Forum is, "Africa and its Security Challenges: Perspectives for Effective Solutions".

