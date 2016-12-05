Tunisia: Handball - Tunisia Beat Cote d'Ivoire and Reach Semi-Finals

Luanda — The African champions Tunisia on Sunday qualified for the semi-finals of the 22nd African Women's Championships, after beating Cote d'Ivoire by 38-26 in the quarter-finals.

Playing as champions at the opening of the sixth day of competition, Tunisia had the support of a small group of compatriots living in Angola.

Tunisia found a Cote d'Ivoire without a great defensive solution and with great limitations in finishing, which allowed them to win the game at half-time by 21-13.

Tunisia will play Senegal for the semi-finals.