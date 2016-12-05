5 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Tunisia: Handball - Tunisia Beat Cote d'Ivoire and Reach Semi-Finals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The African champions Tunisia on Sunday qualified for the semi-finals of the 22nd African Women's Championships, after beating Cote d'Ivoire by 38-26 in the quarter-finals.

Playing as champions at the opening of the sixth day of competition, Tunisia had the support of a small group of compatriots living in Angola.

Tunisia found a Cote d'Ivoire without a great defensive solution and with great limitations in finishing, which allowed them to win the game at half-time by 21-13.

Tunisia will play Senegal for the semi-finals.

Tunisia

In Tunisia, 62,000 Voices Call Out for Justice

"I hesitated a lot before giving this testimony. But after much debate, I decided that history is not to be written in… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.