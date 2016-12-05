5 December 2016

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari for Security Forum in Senegal

By Terhemba Daka And Charles Ogugbuaja

Abuja/Owerri — Also to attend chief of army staff conference in Imo

President Muhammadu Buhari will today attend the Third Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa in Dakar, Senegal. The forum, convened by President Macky Sall of Senegal and the African Union, will be attended by other African leaders and representatives of regional and international organisations to discuss security-related challenges.

Buhari, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, is scheduled to participate in the Panel of Heads of State tomorrow too.

The president, who has identified improved security in Nigeria as a priority for development, shares the vision of the forum in finding lasting solutions to security challenges on the continent, notably terrorism and violent extremism, piracy, drugs, child and human trafficking.

In Dakar, he will use the occasion to continue his active engagement with political authorities on the need for enhanced security cooperation in the region.

The president is also expected in Owerri, Imo State to open the Chief of Army Staff Conference scheduled to last for days in the city.

Consequently, Governor Rochas Okorocha, urged Imo people not to panic over the likely heavy presence of soldiers in the city.The conference is scheduled for Imo Trade and Investment Centre, New Owerri.

