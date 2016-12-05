4 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Western Sahara - Kenya's FM Calls for Speeding Up Organization of Self-Determination Referendum

Boudjedour — Kenya's Foreign Minister Amina Mohamed reiterated Sunday, in the Saharawi refugee camp of Boudjedour, her country's support to the Saharawi cause, calling for holding, as quickly as possible, the referendum on Western Sahara people's self-determination.

In a statement upon her arrival in the headquarters of the Saharawi Women's Union, Kenya's foreign policy chief said "the support for her candidacy to head the African Union Commission is likely to continue outgoing President Dlamini-Zuma's efforts in favour of Western Sahara people's cause."

"Kenya has been one of the first countries to support the Saharawi cause," Amina Mohamed said, citing the historic decisions taken at the Summit of Nairobi in 1981.

"The Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) is an African Union's full member," she stressed.

Addressing Saharawi women, Amina Mohamed said "you have shown to the whole world that women are able to manage, to supervise and organise," stressing the right of all peoples to freely express their will.

