4 December 2016

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HRH Prince Moulay Rachid Chairs Dinner Offered By HM the King On 16th FIFM Official Opening

Marrakesh — HRH Prince Moulay Rachid chaired, on Saturday at the Marrakesh Palais des Congres, a dinner offered by HM King Mohammed VI, on the occasion of the official opening of the 16th edition of the Marrakesh International Film Festival (FIFM).

At his arrival, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid reviewed a detachment of the auxiliary forces who paid the honors and was greeted by interior minister Mohamed Hassad and culture minister Mohamed Amine Sbihi.

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid was also greeted by the wali of the Marrakesh-Safi region and governor of the Marrakesh prefecture, the vice-president of the Marrakesh-Safi region, the vice-president of the Marrakesh commune and the president of the prefecture council.

His Royal Highness was also greeted by the two vice-presidents of the FIFM foundation Sarim El Haq Fassi Fihri and Faïçal Laraïchi, festival director Melita Toscan Du Plantier, festival artistic director Bruno Barde and the president advisor within the festival foundation, the festival secretary general and festival treasurer administrator.

HRH Prince Moulay Rachid headed afterwards to the VIP lounge where he made the acquaintance of the jury members, the foreign stars and foreign and national partners.

The fest jury is chaired by Hungarian filmmaker Béla Tarr and includes mainly Jasmine Trinca (actress-Italy), Fatima Harrandi "Raouia" (actress-Morocco) and Jason Clarke (actor-Australia).

The 16th edition of the Marrakesh international film festival, held under the patronage of HM King Mohammed VI on Dec. 2-10, kicked off on Friday evening at the Marrakesh Palais des Congres.

