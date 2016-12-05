Mauritius: New Wing of Cardiac Centre Opens At Victoria Hospital

press release

The Trust Fund for Specialised Medical Care has set up a new wing of the cardiac centre at Victoria Hospital in Candos. The new wing is an extension of the cardiac centre and is in line with Government's objective to decentralise medical facilities and services.

The new wing comprises an eight-bedded Intensive Care Unit, two operating theatres equipped with sophisticated medical facilities, an eleven-bedded post-operative care unit, and other administrative and operative services. It will cater for patients coming from the southern region of the country.

The inauguration ceremony was held on 2 December 2016 in presence of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism and External Communications, Mr Xavier-Luc Duval; the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Showkutally Soodhun; the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo; the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Mr Anil Gayan, and other personalities.

In his address, the Minister of Health and Quality of Life underlined the necessity to provide all services at all times to all people. "Mauritius provides all level of medical care to everyone free of cost at the point of delivery, and we have to ensure that this continues," he added. Mr Gayan also announced that the cardiac centre in Pamplemousses will soon be undergoing major renovation works in view of improving its facilities.

Speaking on the economic burden of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes on the health system, Mr Gayan said that the universal free health system as it is known today will become unsustainable unless rigorous prevention campaigns are undertaken. "We have to get the people of Mauritius to be responsible for their health since we spend a lot of money to treat people, and we expect patients to act responsibly after the treatment they have been given," he pointed out.

Minister Gayan also highlighted the importance of continuous medical education in order for the local health services to come to the level that may commensurate with the medical hub and destination that Mauritius is aiming to become. He added that all foreign doctors coming to Mauritius to perform specialised surgery will train local health professionals to upgrade their knowledge and skills.

Since January 2016, some 1,870 patients have been treated at the Cardiac Centre in Pamplemousses. The number of patients who underwent angiography and angioplasty was 1,286 and 446, respectively.