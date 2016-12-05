5 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Central African Republic: HRW - Clashes Between Rebel Seleka Groups 'Killed' Civilians in Car

Tagged:

Related Topics

Serious fighting in the Central African Republic in late November 2016 between two Seleka groups left at least 14 civilians dead and 76 wounded, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Monday.

HRW said that the armed groups appeared to have deliberately targeted five of the civilians during the main clashes in the central town of Bria between November 21 and 23, and nine others in the ensuing days. Three other civilians remained missing and presumed dead, HRW said.

HRW said that the development highlighted the need for the United Nations peacekeepers deployed in the central African country to exercise their mandate and use force to protect civilians.

"The rising violence in the central regions between Seleka factions is having a predictably grave impact on civilians," said Lewis Mudge, Africa researcher at HRW.

"UN peacekeepers should anticipate these incidents and use force to protect these vulnerable people, as their mandate allows."

A humanitarian group, Doctors without Borders (MSF) last month raised concern over the what it termed "a worsening" situation in that country, despite a new government that was voted into place early this year.

President Faustin Archange was elected in February, but according to reports, he still did not have full control of the country. Efforts to disarm Muslim and Christian militia responsible for thousands of deaths and the displacement of 10% of the population have also failed.

The country was plunged into an ethnic-religious was after a failed coup in 2013.

Source: News24

Central African Republic

Lake Chad Most Neglected Crisis Despite Hunger On 'Epic Scale'

For out and out human suffering and almost zero media coverage, the food crisis sparked by Boko Haram in Nigeria and… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.