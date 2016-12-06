Mauritius: Health Minister Appeals to Population to Fight Drug Abuse

press release

The Minister of Health and Quality of Life, Mr Anil Gayan, reiterated his appeal to the population to strive together to prevent drug use and drug abuse from ruining the life of young people. He made this statement yesterday at the inauguration of a Detoxification Centre and a Rehabilitation Centre at Mahebourg Hospital.

The Detoxification Centre treats drug addiction using the suboxone naltrexone programme and patients are provided with counselling as well as psychological and social accompaniment. As for the Rehabilitation Centre, it offers treatment to people who are in need of help to get their drinking problem under control.

According to the Minister of Health and Quality of Life, the Detoxification Centre and Rehabilitation Centre are being implemented on a pilot basis at Mahebourg Hospital and will be replicated at Long Mountain Hospital.

"Drug abuse is a national problem and impact negatively on family and society; no one is safe from drug use and addiction," said Mr Gayan. He invited the population to submit information and evidence to the Commission of Inquiry on Drug Trafficking as the country cannot afford to lose the battle against drug trafficking.

Commenting the ineffectiveness of the methadone substitution treatment in helping drug users from achieving drug free lives, the Minister recalled that the primary purpose of any harm reduction treatment is to get people to stop using drugs. Mr Gayan pointed out that the new treatment and rehabilitation of substance abusers programme based on suboxone naltrexone, being carried out by the Harm Reduction Unit of the Ministry since January 2016, is effective with a success rate of around 60%. He commended doctors and officers who are working to promote and implement such harm reduction approach.

Minister Gayan deplored the high rate of alcohol consumption in the country. In 2015, the consumption rate of beer stood at 36 million litres, wine consumption at 4.5 million litres and other spirit consumption at 13 million litres. In view of the forthcoming end-of-year festivities, the Minister urged the population not to abuse alcohol and to take responsibility for their own health and adopt healthy lifestyle.