5 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Africa: Angola At 20th African World Heritage Fund Meeting in Morocco

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Alberto Julião/Angop
Angolan MP Carolina Cerqueira (file photo).

Angola is attending as from Monday the 20th Session of the African World Heritage Fund, taking place until Friday in Marrakesh, Morocco.

The Angolan delegation, headed by the Culture minister, Carolina Cerqueira, is comprises of the staff of the sector.

The African World Heritage Fund gathers twice per year to assess the state of conservation of sites, as well as the application list of African cultural assets to become a world heritage.

Angola is working on the historical registration of Mbanza Congo city in the world heritage list, a Project launched in 2007 with holding of an international roundtable under the theme "Mbanza Congo, a city to unearth to preserve".

It is recalled that Angola was elected member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2016 for a four-year term during the World Heritage 20th General Assembly of the Member States held in Paris, France on 18-20 December.

The African World Heritage Fund (AWHF) strives towards the effective conservation and protection of Africa's natural and cultural heritage. AWHF is for African Union (AU) member states that signed the 1972 UNESCO World Heritage Convention in support of these goals.

The AWHF is the first regional funding initiative within the framework of the UNESCO World Heritage Convention.

Africa

From Prophecies That Came to Pass to Zimbabwe's Games of Thrones – allAfrica's Top Stories for 2016

Stories about Nigeria's self-styled prophet TB Joshua came out tops with our readers this year. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.