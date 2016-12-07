Kenya: Bernard Ekumbo Freed on Bail After Two Weeks in Jail

A senior official of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) charged with stealing $10,500 (Sh1,050,000) and sports kits has been released on bond after staying in custody for two weeks.

Bernard Kabura Ekumbo, who was the deputy chief of mission for Team Kenya at the Rio Olympics, was on Tuesday ordered to pay Sh200,000 cash bail or deposit in court a Sh1 million security.

Senior Principal Magistrate Charity Oluoch allowed the bail application renewed by lawyer Cliff Ombeta, who said Mr Ekumbo is not a " flight risk."

The accused had been denied bond last week.

REFUNDED LOOT

Mr Ombeta said the prosecution had based its opposition to Mr Ekumbo's release on incomplete investigations but said "stringent conditions can be imposed on the suspect when being admitted to bond."

Assuring the accused would abide by any terms to be imposed, Mr Ombeta said bond is a constitutional right for any suspect under Article 49.

At the same time, Mr Ombeta disclosed to the court that Mr Ekumbo had already returned to the government Sh1,050,000 irregularly paid to his account.

"My client has already returned (the funds) to the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture," he said.

80M SCANDAL

The accused had offered to refund the money when he first appeared in court on November 22, saying it was deposited into his KCB account without his knowledge.

The Sh80 million Rio scandal has sucked in top officials of Nock, some of whom have been charged and others have been investigated by a committee appointed by Sports minister Hassan Wario.

Also, a parliamentary select committee has probed the scam that was blamed for Kenya's poor showing at the games.

Mr Ekumbo has denied two counts of conspiracy to steal $10,500 and Nike sports kits meant for Team Kenya.

State Prosecutor Duncan Ondimu told Ms Oluoch that he was not opposed to the accused refunding the money.

COURT WARNING

"Let the accused present a receipt of payment to the Asset Recovery Agency and I will advise the court accordingly," Mr Ondimu said.

While releasing the accused, Ms Oluoch ordered him not to interfere with witnesses, warning that "if a report shall be made that he has interfered, his bail will be cancelled."

The case will be mentioned on December 15 for consolidation with another in which other senior Nock officials have been charged.

Police are still investigating claims that Mr Ekumbo sexually molested young swimmers, accusations he has denied.