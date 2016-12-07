6 December 2016

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Moroccan King Heads to Zambia

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Adamu

King Mohammed VI of Morocco is expected in the country over the weekend on a State visit.

The move is seen as part of Morocco trying to build its case among African countries for a return to the African Union fold where it has been absent since 1984.

Morocco has written requesting re-admission to the African Union and the decision will require a two thirds majority of members to be re-admitted.

Earlier in the year President Edgar Lungu attended a United Nations climate change summit in Morocco where King Mohammed re-emphasized the need for Morocco to be re-admitted to the African Union.

On Wednesday President Lungu will head to South Africa on a three-day State Visit in what seems to be a case of building Zambia's across continent profile.

Zambia

'Disgruntled' Backs Racist Horse Shoe Restaurant Owners

Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko may have courted controversy by giving upmarket joint Horse Shoe the all clear on racism… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.