King Mohammed VI of Morocco is expected in the country over the weekend on a State visit.

The move is seen as part of Morocco trying to build its case among African countries for a return to the African Union fold where it has been absent since 1984.

Morocco has written requesting re-admission to the African Union and the decision will require a two thirds majority of members to be re-admitted.

Earlier in the year President Edgar Lungu attended a United Nations climate change summit in Morocco where King Mohammed re-emphasized the need for Morocco to be re-admitted to the African Union.

On Wednesday President Lungu will head to South Africa on a three-day State Visit in what seems to be a case of building Zambia's across continent profile.