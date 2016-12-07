NAMIBIA's performances at the Olympic Games were overshadowed by events off the field, after boxer Junias Jonas was arrested after an alleged sexual assault of an Olympic Village house keeper.

Jonas was detained by the Brazilian authorities on the same day on 7 August, but the NNOC managed to ensure his release into custody of the Namibian embassy in Brazil in time for his opening fight on 11 August.

Despite giving a brave performance, the emotional stress had clearly played a role and Junias was eliminated 3-0 on a unanimous points decision against Hassan Amzile of France in the 64kg light welterweight category.

The rest of Namibia's Olympians failed to make much of an impression at the Rio Olympics.

Jonas' boxing partner Mathias Hamunyela got off to a winning start when he

beat Rufat Huseynov of Azerbaijan 3-0 in the 49kg light flyweight category on 6 August. Two days later, however, he was eliminated in the Round of 16 when he lost 3-0 to Birzhan Zhakypov of Kazakhstan.

Gaby Ahrens, competing in her third Olympic Games, gave her best performance yet when she finished ninth overall in the Women's Olympic Trap competition on 7 August.

She narrowly missed out on a place in the final for the top eight shooters after hitting a total of 66 targets over three rounds, which was one less than the eighth-placed shooter.

Namibia was represented by three female and one male marathon runners, but none of them made an impression in the hot and stifling conditions.

The women's marathon on 14 August was won by Jemima Sumgong of Kenya in 2:24:04, while Namibia's athletes finished well down the field.

Beata Naigambo came 41st in 2:36:32; Helalia Johannes 56th in 2:39:55 and Alina Armas 75th in 2:44:20.

On 21 August, Mynhardt Kauanivi came 70th in the men's marathon in a time of 2:20:45, which was 12:01 behind the winner, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya.

In cycling, Dan Craven competed in the Men's Road Race over 238km on 6 August, but failed to finish the race when he was pulled off. Only 63 of the 144 starters completed the race.

On 10 August, Craven came 35th in the Men's Time Trial over 54,5km. He completed the 54,5km time trial in 1:27:47, to finish 15:32 behind the winner,

Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland.

Craven, however, did gain some popularity when he appeared to be tweeting live from his bike during the road race, 'using his beard' but it turned out to be a joke as it was his girlfriend Collyn doing the tweeting.

He was a late entry for the Time Trial, after several other riders withdrew and once again made the headlines when he competed on a road bike and not a time trial bike.

On 7 August, Vera Adrian failed to complete the Women's Cycling Road Race over 141km. She was pulled off after about 110km after falling short of the time limit penalty.

On 20 August, Michelle Vorster competed in the Women's Mountain Bike race, but failed to finish due to mechanical problems.