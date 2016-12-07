Africa: Extension of Media Accreditation for Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017

The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) announces that the media accreditation process for the final tournament of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017 initially due to be closed on Monday, 5 December 2016 has been extended till Monday, 12 December 2016 at 22H00 GMT.

The final tournament will be held in Libreville, Franceville, Oyem and Port-Gentil from 14 January to 05 February 2017.

Media interested in covering the draw can apply for accreditation through the CAF Media Channel via www.cafonline.com. Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course. Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas.

For more information about the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017, Please visit our website www.cafonline.com.

For further enquiries, contact;

CAF Media Department