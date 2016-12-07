6 December 2016

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Extension of Media Accreditation for Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) announces that the media accreditation process for the final tournament of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017 initially due to be closed on Monday, 5 December 2016 has been extended till Monday, 12 December 2016 at 22H00 GMT.

The final tournament will be held in Libreville, Franceville, Oyem and Port-Gentil from 14 January to 05 February 2017.

Media interested in covering the draw can apply for accreditation through the CAF Media Channel via www.cafonline.com. Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first-served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course. Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas.

For more information about the Total Africa Cup of Nations Gabon 2017, Please visit our website www.cafonline.com.

For further enquiries, contact;

CAF Media Department

Africa

From Prophecies That Came to Pass to Zimbabwe's Games of Thrones – allAfrica's Top Stories for 2016

Stories about Nigeria's self-styled prophet TB Joshua came out tops with our readers this year. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.