8 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and Morocco Discuss Cultural Relations Reinforcement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The reinforcement of cultural relations and exchange between Morocco and Angola were analyzed on Wednesday during a meeting that the Culture Minister, Carolina Cerqueira, held with her Moroccan counterpart, Mohamed Amine Sbihi.

On the fringes of the Conference on Heritage and private sector in Marrakech, Minister Carolina Cerqueira announced the main lines of the Angolan government's cultural programme and highlighted the engagement of the national private sector in cultural development and preservation and conservation of the heritage.

Carolina Cerqueira has identified the training of staff, exchange of experiences in the fields of cultural industries, handicrafts, folklore and traditional music as areas that may deserve attention in cultural cooperation, as well as cultural tourism and film festivals, taking into account the great projection of Morocco in these segments.

The minister stressed the importance of Angola in the regional and international geopolitical context, especially in the defense and preservation of peace, so that it can contribute, through cultural dissemination, to unite peoples and strengthen relations with other nations.

The host minister reiterated the willingness to create the necessary mechanisms to move forward with the legal instruments that could provide cooperation in the cultural and arts field, thus strengthening the existing good relations between the two countries.

The Angolan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Benigno Vieira Lopes, attended the meeting.

Angola

KCCA's Mutebi Targets Group Phase After Drawing Angolan Side

For a team that harbours ambitions of reaching the Caf Champions' League group stages, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi described… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.