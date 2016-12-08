Angola and Morocco Discuss Cultural Relations Reinforcement

Luanda — The reinforcement of cultural relations and exchange between Morocco and Angola were analyzed on Wednesday during a meeting that the Culture Minister, Carolina Cerqueira, held with her Moroccan counterpart, Mohamed Amine Sbihi.

On the fringes of the Conference on Heritage and private sector in Marrakech, Minister Carolina Cerqueira announced the main lines of the Angolan government's cultural programme and highlighted the engagement of the national private sector in cultural development and preservation and conservation of the heritage.

Carolina Cerqueira has identified the training of staff, exchange of experiences in the fields of cultural industries, handicrafts, folklore and traditional music as areas that may deserve attention in cultural cooperation, as well as cultural tourism and film festivals, taking into account the great projection of Morocco in these segments.

The minister stressed the importance of Angola in the regional and international geopolitical context, especially in the defense and preservation of peace, so that it can contribute, through cultural dissemination, to unite peoples and strengthen relations with other nations.

The host minister reiterated the willingness to create the necessary mechanisms to move forward with the legal instruments that could provide cooperation in the cultural and arts field, thus strengthening the existing good relations between the two countries.

The Angolan Ambassador to the Kingdom of Morocco, Benigno Vieira Lopes, attended the meeting.