8 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chadian Premier Brings Special Message to Angolan President

Luanda — The Chadian Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacké is in Luanda since Wednesday to deliver a special message from President Tchadiano, Idriss Déby Itno, to his Angolan counterpart José Eduardo dos Santos.

At Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, the Chadian Premier, who did not speak to the press, was welcomed by the Angolan Foreign Affairs Minister Georges Chikoti and also by the consul of Chad to Angola, Mahamat Saleh, among other individuals.

Avoiding details, the Consul of Chad to Angola explained to the press that this is a special message, bearing in mind the role of Angola and its President José Eduardo dos Santos in the mediation of conflicts in Africa.

"Given the political situation and the tensions in some countries of the continent, especially in the Great Lakes and Central African countries, the Chadian Prime Minister and the Angolan statesman will certainly exchange ideas in search of solutions for the Conflicts", foresaw Mahamat Saleh.

He said that the meeting between the two entities will take place this Thursday at Luanda's Presidential Palace and on the same day the special envoy of Idriss Déby Itno will meet with other Angolan officials and visit some areas of the capital to assess the results of peace and political-military stability.

