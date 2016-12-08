8 December 2016

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: Former President France Albert Rene Returns From Overseas Medical Treatment

Former President France Albert Rene arrived in the country this morning following medical treatment in La Reunion. He was met on his arrival at the airport by President Danny Faure, Minister for Health and Social Affairs, Mr Jean-Paul Adam, and the Secretary of State for Health, Ambassador Maurice Loustau-Lalanne.

President Rene has recovered fully following his treatment and is well.

Editor's note:

Former President Rene left the country on Sunday 27th November 2016 to seek further medical treatment overseas.

