Nigeria: Firm Builds Mobile Laboratory to Tackle Apathy Towards Science

Lagos — An education and health-based firm, the FEH Project, has designed a mobile laboratory program that is to entice more secondary students toward science subjects.

The program was unveiled at Agidingbi Grammar School, Lagos, during which the Director Corporate Development, FEH Project Ltd, Florence Acha-Ukamba, said the objective was erase students' apathy for science.

She said the organization had watched with pains over the years, the growing apathy to science related subjects among secondary school students. She said a result of an evidenced-based study has however proven that one of the reasons for the growing apathy was the supposed big and clumsy outlooks of many of the school laboratories.

"As an organization that is interested in Food, Education and Health (FEH), we felt the growing apathy among the students, especially the females, and we said this must not be allowed to continue. Thus, we launched this compact laboratory, otherwise known as SciBox to make science laboratory attractive and friendly to students while also ensuring that qualitative instrument needed especially in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Agriculture and Integrated Sciences are not lacking," Acha-Ukamba said.