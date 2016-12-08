Sierra Leone: Mercury Int. Jackpot Prize Increases to Over Le 230 Million

After a series of rollovers, the Mercury International 4/50 Jackpot lottery game has risen to an all-time highest amount of Two Hundred and Thirty-Million, Four Hundred Thousand Leones (Le 230,400,000).

According to the company's Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Komba, they can't wait to see who the lucky winner would be, as every Sierra Leonean is in high expectation to be the lucky winner during this festive season.

He said: "Taking home the Le 230,400,000 will not only make the lucky winner the highest lottery winner ever in the history of Sierra Leone, but also a life time millionaire."

As the prize at stake continues to increase, the Sports Betting and Lottery Company's PRO urged all Sierra Leoneans, especially their valued customers, to increase their chances of winning, thereby changing their lives.

Since it was last won on Tuesday 18th October by one Abubakar Kamara at a prize of Fifty Seven Million One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Two Hundred Leones (Le 57,150,200), the draw has steadily increased to what has been described as the highest prize ever in the country's jackpot history.

The 4/50 Jackpot, which was launched on 3rd March, 2016 at the Family Kingdom, Aberdeen in Freetown, has already created over six millionaires with Mrs. Betty Hooks, a middle aged woman, becoming the first female winner of the jackpot.

Mrs. Hooks still remains the highest winner of the jackpot after winning the Le 208 million prices. Other winners include a 'Tabaka' seller named Ibrahim Sorie, who won the sum of one hundred and twenty-two million Leones (122,000,000) on 18th April.

In August also, one Martin Bangura from Lungi became the 4th winner of the Jackpot after winning one hundred and thirty three million Leones (Le 133,000,000).

Players of the 4/50 Jackpot must pick 4 numbers between 1-50 and they must match 4 numbers on the draw to win the Jackpot. Players can also win sixteen thousand Leones (Le16, 000.00) for matching 2 numbers and three hundred and sixty thousand Leones (Le360, 000.00) for matching 3 numbers on the draw.

According to Komba, the 2 or 3 numbers are consolation and those who fall within those categories, will receive their money immediately.