Sierra Leone: Deceased's Wife Testifies in Waterloo Murder Case

One Zainab Kamara on Tuesday (December 6) testified in a murder matter involving three accused persons, who allegedly murdered her husband; Michael Gandi at Samuel Town in Waterloo.

The accused persons-John Kamara, Abdul Karim Sesay and Mohamed Foday Kanu were arraigned before Magistrate Dr. Abou Bhakarr Binneh-Kamara of the Freetown Magistrate's Court No.1 on two counts of conspiracy to murder and murder, contrary to the laws of Sierra Leone.

The particulars of offence stated that the accused persons on Sunday 9 October, 2016 at Samuel Town in Waterloo, conspired with unknown persons to murder the deceased.

The prosecution had also alleged that the accused on the same date murdered the deceased; Michael Gandi aka White Boy.

In her testimony, Madam Kamara told the court on the day of the incident, she was together with the deceased at his shop until midnight when they decided to go home.

She explained that they onboard a bike and that on their way, the bike passed through Samuel town, a swamping area.

"On our way home around the swamping area, I felt a tap on my shoulder and when I turned around, I saw the first accused (John Kamara) who grabbed me and pushed me to the ground. He threatened to stab me if I shout," she explained and added that the first accused took the clothes she used to cover the food she had brought for the deceased and placed it in her mouth.

She further told the court that she heard a voice asking the deceased for money but the deceased replied that he was not with cash.

She testified that the voice further ordered that the deceased be tied up before his tongue could be removed.

"I was pushed on top of the deceased and after they had left, I rushed to a nearby house and informed the residents that thieves attacked us. All of us went to the scene while police later followed to ascertain the level of the issue. The following morning, I observed that the deceased was tied with a binding wire, his lower lip cut off and there was a thick blood on the side of his head. I later identified the first accused at Waterloo police station," the witness said.

The matter continues on 14 December, 2016 for further hearing.