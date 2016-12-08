Sierra Leone: Accused Remanded for Possession of Free Healthcare Drugs

Magistrate Dr. AbuBakarr Binneh-Kamara on Tuesday (6 December 6) remanded one Momodu Malal Bah, who was arrested with a consignment of stolen free Healthcare drugs at the Mamamaya checkpoint in Kambia district, northern Sierra Leone.

The accused is facing preliminary investigation at the Freetown Magistrates' Court No.1 on a count's charge of conspiracy to defraud, contrary to Section 33(1) of the Larceny Act of 1916.

Police Prosecutor, Sergeant 922 John Dumbuya, alleges that on 21 September, 2016 at a checkpoint in Kambia, the accused was unlawfully found with a consignment of free healthcare drugs loaded in a vehicle with registration number AGX 822, belonging to the government of Sierra Leone.

In his testimony, Inspector Fayai David Joseph, attached to the Kambia checkpoint, recalled that on 21 September, while at the said checkpoint, he instructed his subordinates not to allow any vehicle to pass through that point after 8p.m.

He said upon that instruction, his men intercepted a vehicle at around 4:30a.m., adding that the driver of the vehicle told them that the consignment was juice they were transporting to Guinea.

The Inspector said he became suspicious of the vehicle after the pronouncement from the driver, but added that no sooner they embark on checking the vehicle than the driver ran away to an unknown destination.

"I immediately gave instruction to my men to escort the vehicle to the Kambia Police Station and handed it to my boss, Assistant Superintendent Ola Williams," he said.

At this juncture, the prosecutor asked for an adjournment so that the witness would be crossed-examined.

The matter was adjourned to 10 December, 2016 for further hearing.