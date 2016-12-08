8 December 2016

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: As 'Gentri Na U Dormot' Promo Kicks-Off

By Ibrahim Tarawallie

Subscribers of the leading GSM operator in the country, Africell Lintel Sierra Leone stand the chance of winning millions of Leones and other attractive prizes in the ongoing promotion dubbed; "Gentri Na U Dormot".

The innovative promotion, which commenced on Monday, would run until the end of the festive season with television, generators, refrigerators, Okadas, data-megabyte, phone and top-up up for grabs on a daily basis.

The "Gentri Na U Dormot" truck would be touring the streets of key cities in the country with options for subscribers to get instant winnings from the wheel of fortune at the top of the hour.

Speaking during the unveiling of the promotion, the company's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Joe Abass Bangura said the promotion was in line with their proud tradition of always introducing unrivalled innovative promos that provide subscribers with the opportunity to play fun games and win fantastic prizes.

"This promotion is part of our corporate social responsibility of giving back to our valued subscribers, who have been loyal to us since we started operation years back," he said.

He explained that to participate in the promotion, subscribers should recharge their phones with Le 1,000 and above to stand the chance of winning the daily prize of ten million Leones (Le 10,000,000).

He added that chances would be cumulative with each Le 1,000 recharge but stressed that it cannot be carried forward to the next day.

"At half-past each hour, subscribers will also have the opportunity to enter the cash chamber in the mobile truck and win as much as they can catch. Live draws will be held from 8:30pm to 9pm from Mondays to Saturdays on AYV television and AI Radio for subscribers to win cash," Mr. Bangura said.

He ended up by thanking valued subscribers for their continued loyalty to the company and wish Sierra Leoneans Merry Christmas and prosperous 2017.

