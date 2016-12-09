Uganda: UNBS Accredits 5 Laboratories to Boost Capacity

Kampala — After thorough assessment, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has recognised five laboratories to provide product testing services aimed at easing doing business in Uganda.

This was done in a bid to reduce the workload in the institution's laboratories and consequently making trade faster and smoother.

The move is in line with the UNBS Laboratory Recognition Scheme established to ensure that laboratories outside UNBS scope or privately owned are recognised at the national level to do product testing.

It is also in line with the drive at the East African Community level where other competent laboratories can be used for testing of products and the accruing results are recognised as legitimate and authentic.

The recognised laboratories include Chemiphar Uganda, Uganda Industrial Research Institute, SMAT Uganda Limited, Roofings (U) Ltd and RECO Industries.

Speaking at the accreditation ceremony, UNBS executive director Ben Manyindo said: "These are some of the initiatives UNBS is undertaking to increase the capacity of the institution to ensure fair trade through standards."

He added that as the economy grows the demand for laboratory services increases hence the need for partnerships to address the issue of quality and safety through testing of our local products.

"As Chemiphar Uganda, we are accredited internationally, however, it's an added advantage if we are recognised at the national level for better collaboration," said the CEO, Ms Annick Uytterhaegen,

Similarly, the laboratory manager SMAT Uganda Limited, Mr Simon Kisitu, said: "This being a unique field, we have also been asked to present a recognition certificate which UNBS has now established."

What the law says

In accordance with the East African Community (EAC) Standardisation, Quality Assurance, Metrology and Testing Act, 2006, the Council of Ministers made the regulations on designating testing laboratories, and these were gazetted on December 6, 2013. The designation is to enable easy access by the private sector to testing services recognised across the region, thereby facilitate cross-border trade. The regulations may be cited as the EAC Standardisation, Quality Assurance, Metrology and Testing (Designation of Testing Laboratories) Regulations, 2013.