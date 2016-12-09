8 December 2016

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Shs50.7 Billion to Benefit Scientists in Research Training

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lilian Namagembe

Kampala — Uganda is one of the African countries set to gain from the Science Granting Councils Initiative (SGCI) fund worth $14m (about Shs50.7 billion) to train scientists in grant management, as part of efforts to boost research on the continent.

The fund is intended to strengthen the Uganda National Council for Science and Technology (UNCST), a body charged with integrating science and technology into the national development system, to move research evidence based policies.

Mr Ismail Barugahara, the Deputy executive secretary of UNCST said the overall target is to enable the trainees identify key interest areas for allocation of research grants and promote appropriate technology.

"Ordinary people will therefore benefit from the research findings steered by the council," Mr Barugahare explained.

He told Daily Monitor in an interview during the Science Grating Councils Initiative regional training workshop organised by the New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD) , an economic development program of the African Union in Kampala.

Started in 2015, SGCI is a brain child of the Irrigated Rice Research Consortium (IRRC) the Department for International Development (DFID) and the National Research Foundation of South Africa, meant to solve research challenges in sub-Saharan Africa.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Elioda Tumwesigye, the minister for science technology and innovation, Dr Peter Ndemere, the executive secretary of UNCST, said unlike in the past where training grants have been limited to scientists in the public institutions, they are opening the window to scientists in private intuitions as well.

"Government will use the research fund to employ competitive grants so that technology and research become the drivers of economic growth," he said.

Uganda

Govt, Opposition Clash Over Democratic Party's Nsubuga Legacy

Opposition politicians on Wednesday hit at President Yoweri Museveni as they bid farewell to Democratic Party (DP)… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.