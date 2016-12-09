Burundi: Antime Baranshakaje, Famous Burundi Drummer Calls for Assistance

The life of the most popular drummer in Burundi, Antime Baranshakaje, is in danger. He broke his leg in a motorbike accident two months ago. He can't walk anymore and needs help to undergo an operation whose cost is estimated at BIF 15 million.

Antime Baranshakaje, 81, is very sick and cannot walk by himself. He suffers a badly fractured thigh due to a motorcycle accident. "I was coming from my daily work at Gishora attractive site when I got an accident. It's been two months I can't walk. I urgently need support", says Antime Baranshakaje.

Baranshakaje says he has gone to different hospitals for treatment but in vain. "Doctors suggested that I must undergo a surgery abroad. I need fifteen million Burundian Francs to be treated", he says.

Baranshakaje says he has already received promises notably from the Secretary General of the ruling party and other people. "I know that it is difficult to have such money but I hope people will sympathize with me", he says.

Under the initiative of SOS Media, two bank accounts have been opened at BANCOBU bank to raise funds for Antime's operation overseas:

- BIF bank account: 00456220101-65;

- Account in USD: 00456220201-56

The accounts' owners are Mbahonankwa Assoumpta (his eldest daughter) and HABIMANA Ariane (his niece)

Speciose Baramfitiye, spouse of Baranshakaje says her husband needs to be assisted given that he has served the country for many years. "He is terribly sick and needs urgent treatment", she says.

Contacted, Jean Bosco Hitimana, Minister of Youth, Culture and Sports, says he plans to visit the famous drummer at Gishora Commune to identify all the needs for his treatment for further help.

Antime Baranshakaje is known for the promotion of the Burundi drum. He lives in Gishora Commune of Gitega central Province.

He is mostly known for his role to protect " Ruciteme " and " Murimirwa ", two drums made of the skin of two cows that King Mwezi Gisabo offered to farmer Nyabidaha.

Antime Baranshakaje looked after the sacred drums (in addition to Karyenda, symbol of the monarchy) which were beaten on the occasion of the great festival of sowing, "umuganuro." Today, they are all jealously guarded and lie on a soft bed, one next to the other as husband and wife.

On 26 November 2015, UNESCO declared Burundi royal drum dance as Intangible Cultural Heritage.