8 December 2016

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Foreign Affairs Minister - Ambassadors Must Attend Official Ceremonies

By Lorraine Josiane Manishatse

Burundi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alain Aimé Nyamitwe, sent a note verbale on 5 December to diplomats accredited to Bujumbura. "Heads of Diplomatic Missions invited to official ceremonies must be present physically. They may only be represented when they are outside the country and this has to be notified to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs", the note says.

"Normally, diplomats accredited to a country must respond to invitations from the authorities of the host country out of courtesy. If they do not participate without justification, they cause a diplomatic incident, "reveals a former Burundian ambassador.

The fact that the Minister of Foreign Affairs sent them a letter is not normal because he reminded them of what they already knew, he says.

"That's practically impossible because a diplomatic leader can get sick. He/she cannot participate physically in those ceremonies if his/her health is poor. Ambassadors can, however, be represented by other diplomatic agents. What is important is that they inform the concerned authorities", he says.

The issue of non participation of diplomats accredited to Bujumbura in events organized by the ruling party was raised in a public conference called by Evariste Ndayishimiye, Secretary General of CNDD-FDD, on 2 December.

