8 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Youth Week in Sawa

Sawa — Youth week organized in collaboration with NUEYS Sawa branch, Warsay Yekealo Secondary school and the Commission of Higher Education was conducted in Sawa form 29 November to 2 December.

Pointing out that the youth week has been a perfect venue for the transfer of skill and sharing of experiences as well as harnessing innate talents of the youth, Lieutenant Col. Smauel Temesgen, Deputy Commander of National Service Training Center, commended all parties who made due contribution for the success of the program.

The youth week in which different cultural performance and sports competitions among other programs were featured, Mr. Saleh Ahmedin, Chairman of the NUEYS, conducted a seminar on the role of the youth in the national development endeavors and in safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.

The youth week was concluded with awarding prices to individuals who demonstrated excellence in the overall activities.

