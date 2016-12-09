Eritrean Nationals in Diaspora Hold Discussion On National Issues

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in France, Austria and Italy conducted different activities aimed at reflecting the true image of their country. A seminar organized by the Eritrean Embassy in France was conducted aimed at initiating investment and cooperation between Eritrea and France.

At the seminar, Eritrean Ambassador to France, Ms. Hanna Simon, Eritrean Ambassador to the UK North Ireland, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam, Eritrean Ambassador to the European Union, Mr. Negasi Kassa and over 40 foreigners and diplomats, as well as heads of different companies and friends of Eritrea attended.

At the seminar briefings were provided as regards the ongoing nation building programs, the natural resources, the investment opportunities as well as the true image of Eritrea.

Ms. Hanna Simon also gave extensive briefing as regards the efforts being undertaken to ensure food security, to qualitatively improve the livelihoods of citizens, as well as to encourage investment.

Different people who visited Eritrea shared their experiences and impressions about Eritrea to the seminar participants.

In the same vein, the Eritrean community members residing in Austria participated at the Bazaar organized in Vienna in which more than 70 countries took part. At the bazaar the Eritrean community members presented photo exhibition depicting the tourism resources and traditional coffee ceremony of the Eritrean society.

Likewise, heads of different national associations in Italy conducted six months assessment meeting in the city of Firenze.

At the meeting in which representatives from 15 Italian cities took part, Mr. Girmai Habtemicael, head of Public and Community Affairs, presented six moths activity report and called for strengthening participation in the national development endeavors.

Moreover, the Eritrean Ambassador to Italy, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros conducted seminar on 4 December to Eritrean nationals from the Italian cities of Prato, Pizza, Pistoia, Luca and Livorno.

Ambassador Fesehatsion gave extensive briefing on the achievement registered in the sectors of agriculture, health and education aimed at ensuring food security and social justice.