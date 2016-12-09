9 December 2016

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Banning of Plastics Bags Regulations - Aggressive Enforcement Action Taken By Environment Ministry

Aggressive enforcement actions are being taken since 1 December 2016 against all those who are not abiding by the Banning of Plastics Bags Regulations. The Regulations strictly ban the import, manufacture, sale, or supply of plastic bags including non-woven polypropylene bags, designed to carry goods purchased at a point of sale and exclude exempted plastic bags.

The Ministry of Environment, Sustainable Development and Disaster and Beach Management is strengthening enforcement action during the end of year period as it has been observed that though hypermarkets and supermarkets are abiding by the banned plastic bags regulations and compostable roll on plastic bags are being widely used, sellers at the level of markets are still using banned plastic bags.

The Environment Protection (Banning of Plastics Bags) Regulations 2015 came into force on 1st January 2016 and between February and November, 67 importers were fined and the number of banned plastic bags seized amounts to 451 654.

As from May 2016, the number of banned plastic bags recycled locally amounts to 116 239 and as from June 2016, 51 traders were served contraventions for using banned plastic bags. On 24 November 2016 only, 155 000 non-woven polypropylene bags have been seized at the sea-port.

