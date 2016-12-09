Mauritius: International Human Rights Day 2016 - Workshop for Members of the Human Rights Technical Committee

press release

The respect for human rights are the core values to which we strongly adhere in Mauritius and the Constitution guarantees human rights so as to maintain a conducive environment for equality of people.

This statement was made by the Secretary for Home Affairs, Mr P. Jhugroo, yesterday at the opening ceremony of a half-day workshop with members of the Standing Technical Inter-Ministerial Committee organised at Palms Hotel in Quatre Bornes in the context of International Human Rights Day observed on 10 December.

Mr Jhugroo pointed out that Mauritius, which is strongly committed to human rights, is a party to main human rights instruments. The objective, he said, is to ensure that every citizen enjoys social, cultural and political rights. He recalled that the country has been commended for its total commitment for safeguarding human rights.

Speaking about the National Human Rights Action Plan 2012-2020, the Secretary for Home Affairs underlined that it is a tool for evaluating the country's vision on human rights and its performance with regard to our international human rights obligations. It also acts as a record of government's performance with regard to the promotion and protection of human rights, he added.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Mr S. Springett, said that upholding human rights is in the interest of all while recalling that respect for human rights advances well-being for every individual, stability for every society, and harmony for the interconnected world.

He pointed out that Mauritius can boast of several achievements on the human rights front. These include: progress on Treaty body reporting, work undertaken by the Human rights monitoring Committee, progress made by the Domestic Violence Committee, the introduction of the Parliamentary Gender Caucus.

For his part, the Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr D. Seetulsingh, appealed to each and every one to act as Human Rights defenders and to stand up for our rights. He spoke about issues that crop up frequently as regards human rights namely the legalisation of abortion; death penalty; Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender rights; and the new Police and Criminal Evidence Bill.

International Human Rights Day 2016

Human Rights Day commemorates the day on which, in 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In 1950, the Assembly passed resolution 423 (V), inviting all States and interested organisations to observe 10 December of each year as Human Rights Day.

The theme this year is Stand up for someone's rights today.