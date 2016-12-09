Photo: Cosmas Mlekani/Daily News

The Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Anastazia Wambura (left), hands over a Tanzanian flag to the Olympic team to compete in the 31st Rio Olympics in Brazil in a brief ceremony held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Dodoma District Commissioner (DC), Christina Mdeme, has asked the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) to relocate its headquarters from Dar es Salaam to designated capital.

Mdeme said this when opening the TOC's Commission of Players general meeting at the Dodoma Hotel on Wednesday.

He also promised to offer a piece of land for the TOC to set up its headquarters. "The government is on the move from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma and it is important for sport entities such as TOC to also bring their main offices to Dodoma," she said, calling on the TOC officials to submit their request to be allocated with a piece of land to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

She also told the gathering that already CDA has allocated land in Nala, along Dodoma-Singida Highway, where a new stadium will be constructed as promised by King Mohamed VI of Morocco.

"It is an area, which is easily accessible and with some ready made infrastructure," she said. During his recent tour of the country, King Mohamed VI of Morocco pledged to build an ultra modern stadium in Dodoma.

The arrival of the modern stadium complex in the dead centre of the country coincides with government push for massive transfer of people and services from Dar es Salaam to the designated capital.

Speaking at the State House shortly after signing ceremony that witnessed a dozen of Morocco companies ink agreements with major players of Tanzanian private sector, President John Magufuli said the newly planned stadium will be the largest in the country.

"It will cost between 80 and 100 million US dollars," Dr Magufuli said.

"It will be bigger and better than the current national stadium." President Magufuli said construction of the new sports complex will help improve the whole sport sector, notably soccer in the region. In another development, Dodoma DC Christina Mdeme also took the opportunity to advise stakeholders not to take sports matter to the court of law, arguing that such moves contribute to the retrogression of sports standard in the country.