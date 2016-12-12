LUANDA - Namibia's national under-20 netball team thrashed Lesotho 41-14 in their opening game of the 2016 African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region Five u20 Youth Games underway in Luanda, Angola.

The game took place on Saturday, with Namibia dominating all four quarters with a dominant display from the start to the end.

They led the first quarter 9-4 and extended their lead in the second quarter to 17-5. The girls were cruising in the third quarter with a score of 30-9, but only scored 11 points in the last quarter to give them the 41-14 win.

Namibia, Lesotho, Angola, Zimbabwe and South Africa are competing in the netball category.

Speaking to Nampa after the game, team coach Sunette Burden said the team did well and they are looking forward to winning one more game so they can make it to the play-off stages.

"We have only been in camp as a team for six days and I am really happy that the team did well in our opening game. We have a lot of talent in Namibia and this is the right platform for us to show that talent."

She added that the team has tough competitors like South Africa and Zimbabwe in the group, but they will try their best to give them a run for their money when they meet.

Namibia's next game in the competition will be at 18h30 Namibian time on Sunday against Zimbabwe.

In other events on Saturday, the Namibian tennis team made up of Megan Lombardt, Bronwyn Kavarure and Dantago Gawanab found the going tough after losing their opening games of the competition.

Only Risto-Kandi Shikongo won his opening match of the competition. All of the tennis players will be in action in their second game of the competition on Sunday.

Team Namibia is competing in football (women), basketball (men), track and field, boxing, netball, swimming and tennis.

South Africa are the competition's defending champions after winning 121 medals of which 64 were gold at the last games in Zimbabwe in 2014.

Namibia ended fifth overall with 45 medals (seven gold, 15 silver and 23 bronze).

