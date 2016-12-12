Cameroon: Situation In Bamenda - Calls For Constructive Dialogue

North West elite including Prime Minister Philemon Yang and the CPDM Central Committee scribe met at Ayaba in Bamenda yesterday.\r

\r

Following the ongoing sit-in strike called by Teachers Trade Unions and Common Law Lawyers as well as the diverse directions that the situation has been taking, Prime Minister Philemon Yang and the Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement, Jean Nkuete were in the North West Regional headquarters, Bamenda yesterday 8 December 2016.

They held a meeting at the Ayaba Hotel in the presence of administrative authorities, elite from the region and supporters of the CPDM party to drive home the message of peace and assurances to the population about the attentiveness of the Head of State, President Paul Biya in providing lasting solutions to the issues raised by the teachers and lawyers.\r

In the first of two speeches at the meeting, Prime Minister Philemon Yang while appreciating the efforts made by teachers in the exercise of their job, pointed out that any strike action by them will never be good for the future of students. The PM insisted that the Head of State has listened carefully to the worries of the teachers and lawyers and taken adequate measures to address their concerns.

Constructive dialogue, he said, remained the best path to peace and justice especially while seeking solutions to any problems.\r

He noted that the concerns of teachers and lawyers are serious and complicated matters that required dialogue to handle and urged that they should resume activities with assurance that the Head of State will provide rational solutions to their problems and protect all their rights.\r

On his part, the CPDM Scribe, Jean Nkuete saluted the humility and commitment of the North West CPDM team leader, Prime Minister Yang who was in Buea with the party peace mission and equally in Bamenda in spite of the circumstances of tension created by some stone throwing youths who infested the initial venue of the party rally down town in a bid to prevent it from holding. Mr Nkuete said they came to show solidarity for their supporters and the population and to declare their determination to follow the corridors towards dialogue in seeking solutions to all problems. He expressed the party disapproval for any political recuperation and manipulation of the population by anyone who could be out to take advantage of the situation. Street battles between the forces of law and order and irate youth who tried to disrupt the CPDM meeting are feared to have caused two deaths and several people wounded but by press time the information could not be independently confirmed.\r

