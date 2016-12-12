9 December 2016

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Villages Regrouping in Habero Sub-Zone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren — 60% of the inhabitants of Habero sub-zone have regrouped in 11 administrative areas and thus have become beneficiaries of social service provision, according to Ms. Asha Ali-Nora, administrator of the sub-zone.

Ms. Asha indicated that the regrouped families have built residential houses and are leading stable live. Effort is also being exerted to regroup the remaining 40%, according to her.

Pointing out that before regrouping the inhabitants have been leading nomadic lives, Ms. Asha said that after regrouping they started engaging in agricultural activities along the Anseba river bank. So far 70 farmers are engaged in vegetable and fruits cultivation.

In the Habero sub-zone there are 7 elementary, 7 junior and one secondary school and thus the students' school enrolment is on the rise.

As regards health facilities, there is one health center in Aretai and one each health stations in the administrative areas of Habero Tsaeda, Filfil and Afaiun.

Ms. Asha also commended the active participation of the over 600 residents of the regrouped villages in the road renovation activity they conducted for about three weeks.

Eritrea

Aqordet - Forto-Sawa Route Renovated

The residents of Forto-Sawa semi urban center in collaboration with members of the Popular Army and Government employees… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.