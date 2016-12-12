Eritrea: Villages Regrouping in Habero Sub-Zone

Keren — 60% of the inhabitants of Habero sub-zone have regrouped in 11 administrative areas and thus have become beneficiaries of social service provision, according to Ms. Asha Ali-Nora, administrator of the sub-zone.

Ms. Asha indicated that the regrouped families have built residential houses and are leading stable live. Effort is also being exerted to regroup the remaining 40%, according to her.

Pointing out that before regrouping the inhabitants have been leading nomadic lives, Ms. Asha said that after regrouping they started engaging in agricultural activities along the Anseba river bank. So far 70 farmers are engaged in vegetable and fruits cultivation.

In the Habero sub-zone there are 7 elementary, 7 junior and one secondary school and thus the students' school enrolment is on the rise.

As regards health facilities, there is one health center in Aretai and one each health stations in the administrative areas of Habero Tsaeda, Filfil and Afaiun.

Ms. Asha also commended the active participation of the over 600 residents of the regrouped villages in the road renovation activity they conducted for about three weeks.