Eritrea: Provision of Sign Language Training

Aqordet- — The National Association for the Deaf provided sign language training for 17 nationals in a bid to narrow communication gap between hearing impaired nationals and the general public.

The training is also aimed at enabling the hearing impaired nationals become beneficiaries of the resources in their area.

Likewise, youth in the sub-zones of Aqordet and Logo-Anseba have been trained in different skills aimed at upgrading their skills and identify their talents. The training was provided alongside the formal education.

As a result, 125 youth, out of which 70 women, in Aqordet sub-zone were trained in metal and wood works, music and first aid while 25 youth in Logo-Anseba sub-zone trained in bee farms and 40 women in beauty salon.